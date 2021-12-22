Raiders FS Trevon Moehrig continues to dominate as a rookie

For whatever reason, Trevon Moehrig hasn’t received a ton of attention for his play this season. I guess that probably happens when a safety only records one interception and no other “splash” plays.

However, Moehrig has been fantastic for the Raiders this season. He’s started every game at safety and has not given up very many big plays in the passing game at all. In fact, offenses rarely target him because his coverage has been so good this season.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they wrote about the 15 highest-graded rookies so far this season. Moehrig made the list, coming in at No. 15 as he’s been one of the league’s best safeties.

“Moehrig was one of the few bright spots in an ugly Raiders win on Monday against the Browns. He didn’t allow a catch on his one target and made four tackles without a miss.”

Moehrig has allowed just 90 receiving yards on 585 coverage snaps this season. He’s been one of the league’s best coverage safeties and he has improved as a run defender, as well. He’s been an all-around great player for the Raiders this season.

While the jury is still out on Alex Leatherwood and the rest of the rookie class (Nate Hobbs excluded), Moehrig has already developed into a high-end starter. Expect the former TCU safety to be a cornerstone for this defense for the next several years.

