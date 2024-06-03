Raiders FS Tre’von Moehrig set to have breakout season in Year 4

If the Raiders are going to take a step forward this year, they are going to need several players to outperform expectations. One example is Tre’von Moehrig, who has been a solid player in the NFL for the last three seasons.

Moehrig was a second-round pick by Las Vegas in 2021 and has since started 47 games. But the Raiders will need him to be even better in 2024 if they want to have one of the top-ranked defenses in the league.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked the top 32 safeties in the NFL heading into the 2024 season. That list included Moehrig, who came in at No. 23 on the list. Here is what the site had to say about the fouth-year safety from TCU:

After a sophomore slump, Moehrig earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 for the second time in three seasons in 2023. While he finished in the top 35 both in coverage and run-defense grades, his end-of-season form was even more impressive. From Weeks 16 to 18, Moehrig’s 83.3 overall grade ranked sixth among safeties.

Moehrig is among the longest-tenured players on the defense, and he is one of the leaders in the secondary, given how long he’s played in Patrick Graham’s scheme. Moehrig has been a really solid player for Las Vegas over the last few years, but now, they need him to be a difference-maker.

Look for Moehrig to make a huge leap in 2024 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Everything is set up for him to have a massive season and for the secondary to improve by leaps and bounds this year.

