Raiders FS Tre’von Moehrig named most underrated player

Every team has a player that is a little bit underrated. Maybe it’s because of where they were picked in the draft. Or, it could be due to the fact that their game just doesn’t jump off the screen to the average fan.

There is one player for the Raiders who has been incredibly solid for the past three seasons but hasn’t garnered enough praise for his play.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named each team’s most underrated player heading into the 2024 season. For the Raiders, that was none other than safety Tre’von Moehrig. Here is what they had to say about the former second-round pick from TCU:

Not many draft picks of the Raiders’ recent draft picks have developed into above-average players. Moehrig, the former second-round pick, seems to be one of the exceptions, as he was among the better safeties in the NFL in two of his three seasons since he entered the league. His 83.3 PFF overall grade over the last three weeks of the 2023 season ranked sixth among safeties.

While Moehrig might not be the flashiest player in the NFL, he has been incredibly consistent and has started 47 games for the Raiders since being drafted. He had a career-high three interceptions in 2023 and his game is only ascending.

The Raiders are hopeful that they will be better in the secondary this season and having a rock-solid free safety in Moehrig certainly helps. Look for him to take another step forward in Year 4.

