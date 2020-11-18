Raiders FS Jeff Heath named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Raiders safety Jeff Heath intercepted Drew Lock twice and finished the game with two more pass deflections as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10. It was the first time in his career that he earned the honor and he is the first Raider to do so this season. The Raiders will be relying on Heath more in the upcoming weeks and will need him to help stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again. He currently ranks as the third-best safety by Pro Football Focus and deserves more playing time over the final seven weeks of the season