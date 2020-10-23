Raiders Friday Injury Report: WR Bryan Edwards OUT for Week 7

The Raiders held their final practice of the week as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The team ruled out strong safety Johnathan Abram as he will not be able to clear COVID-19 protocols before Sunday.

Rookie receiver Bryan Edwards will also not play in this game as he continues to heal from his foot injury. Cornerback Keisean Nixon will also miss this game with a groin injury. Look for more of Amik Robertson and Isaiah Johnson to play in this game in the replacement of Nixon.

The only other players on the injury report are defensive tackle Maliek Collins and Carl Nassib and they are both listed as questionable for Week 7.Here is the full injury report via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire:

#Raiders WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) OUT as is CB Keisean Nixon (groin). DT Maliek Collins (shoulder) and DE Carl Nassib (toe) both questionable. pic.twitter.com/SUw1wYFK2J — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 23, 2020





We will continue to update the status of all the players listed above ahead of Week 7. Make sure to check back in at the Raiders Wire for all the latest injury news.

