Raiders Friday Injury Report: RT Trent Brown, Henry Ruggs III listed as questionable

The Raiders have wrapped up their final practice of the week and it looks like starting right tackle Trent Brown could be set to return to game action. He is listed as questionable, but according to Brown himself, he is a game-time decision. If he can’t play, look for veteran Sam Young to take his place in the starting lineup.

It’s also worth noting that wide receiver Henry Ruggs and defensive tackle Maliek Collins are questionable for this week. Ruggs practiced every day, so it appears he is more likely to go than Collins. It’s also worth mentioning that Ruggs was a full participant in each of the last two days, meaning he’s very close to returning to the field.

Fellow rookie receiver Bryan Edwards has been ruled ou with an ankle injury. However, he should be ready to return in Week 7 when the Raiders return from their bye week.

Here is the full injury report from Friday’s practice via the Las Vegas Raiders:

