Raiders Friday Injury Report: RT Trent Brown returns to practice

The Raiders held their final practice of the week on Friday as they are set to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. The team got some great news as Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and appeared on the practice field. While it’s unknown if he will be able to play this week, he is getting closer to getting back into the starting lineup.

Defensive end Arden Key did not practice for the third-straight day with an ankle injury and he is considered doubtful to play on Sunday. Look for David Irving to potentially see more snaps in his replacement. It’s also worth noting that rookie receiver Bryan Edwards practiced for the third consecutive day and is being listed as questionable to appear in Week 8.

Here is the full injury report via the Las Vegas Raiders:

Here is your Friday injury report for the #Raiders. WR Bryan Edwards is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/ffy3IlIayS — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 30, 2020





Make sure to continue to check back at the Raiders Wire daily for all of the latest injury information surrounding the Raiders.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.