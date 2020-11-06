Raiders Friday Injury Report: RB Josh Jacobs, SS Johnathan Abram good to go for Week 9

The Raiders held their final practice of the week on Friday as they are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. The team did get some good news in regards to 2019 first-round picks Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram as they were back at practice and appear ready to go on Sunday. Both were dealing with an illness but should be ready for Week 9.

Rookie cornerback Damon Arnette still isn’t quite ready to return to action after his thumb surgery and will not be active against the Chargers. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller did not practice all week and he is listed as questionable. He appears to be a true game-time decision for Sunday afternoon.

Here is the full injury report via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire:





Make sure to coninue to check back at the Raiders Wire daily for all of the latest injury information surrounding the Raiders.

