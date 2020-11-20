Raiders Friday Injury Report: LT Kolton Miller good to go for Week 11

The Raiders held their final practice of the week on Friday as they are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is questionable to play this week after being a limited participant in each of the last three practices. He would be a welcomed addition to a team that will already be without starting defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller does not have an injury status for this game and that means he will play against the Chiefs. Miller had missed the last two weeks as Brandon Parker filled in for him.

The only other player to have an injury status in this game for the Raiders is running back Jalen Richard, who is being listed as questionable with a chest injury. But without him practicing all week, it feels unlikely that he will suit u.

Here is the full injury report via the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is the final injury report for the #Raiders in Week 11. pic.twitter.com/j0vrl1nkcV — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 20, 2020

