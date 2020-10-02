Raiders Friday Injury Report: LB Nick Kwiatkoski, SS Johnathan Abram listed as ‘questionable’

The Raiders held their final practice of the week as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. It appears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is close to returning to the field as he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He’s officially listed as questionable for the team’s upcoming game.

Strong safety Johnathan Abram is listed as questionable as well as he deals with a shoulder and thumb injury. However, it appears that he is likely to play in this contest, as well.

Here is the full injury report for the week via the Las Vegas Raiders:

We will continue to update the status of all of the injured players throughout the week. Make sure to check back here at the Raiders Wire for all of the latest news and updates from practice.

