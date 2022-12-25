Raiders freeze up again in 2nd half, make NFL history for blown halftime leads

This season no lead has been safe for the Raiders. They had blown leads of 20, 17 (twice), and 13 coming into their Christmas Eve night game in Pittsburgh.

Then they went up 10-3 at the half, setting the stage for them to make the kind of NFL history no team wants to make.

#Raiders are one of 7 teams to lose 4 games in a season when leading by 7+ at the half with Chargers last to do it in 2020. No team has ever lost 5 games in a season when leading by 7+ at the half — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 25, 2022

The Raiders had scored a touchdown on their opening drive. Then added a field goal in the second quarter. Then failed to score again the rest of the game.

Heck, they didn’t even reach the red zone again.

Along with punting three times, Derek Carr threw three interceptions.

The defense kept the Raiders’ lead until the final minute of the game, but they finally broke and the Steelers punched it in with a late touchdown pass from Cody Pickett to George Pickens.

Even after the touchdown, the Raiders had 43 seconds and all of their timeouts to try and move into scoring range to at least tie it up. But on the second play, Carr threw off target and too long for Hunter Renfrow deep and Cam Sutton picked it off one more time to make it all but officially over.

Five games in a season with at least a seven-point lead only to lose. This team is not right.

