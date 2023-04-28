Raiders free up cap space with Chandler Jones contract restructure

Levi Damien
·1 min read

Just hours after the Raiders added pass rusher Tyree Wilson to the defense, they made a move to clear cap space by restructuring the contract of the guy with whom Wilson could split time this season.

Chandler Jones has restructured his deal to free up over $5 million in cap space for the Raiders, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

This is money they could need to sign their draft class as well as any free agents they still wish to add this offseason.

As it stood, they were just shy of having enough money to sign their draft class with their available cap space coming into it. It was about a million dollars they needed to find, which is pretty easy in terms of restructures. Now they have that and more.

