Raiders free agent fits at cornerback

Few positions are more of a need this offseason for the Raiders than cornerback. With Rock Ya-Sin headed for free agency, they have just Nate Hobbs remaining as a proven talent. And with Hobbs’s best work coming in the slot, that means the Raiders will be looking for starters at both outside cornerback spots.

You’d have to think one of those spots will be filled with a free agent addition.

So, here are a few who could fill the need for them.

James Bradberry

Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is he arguably the top cornerback on the market, he also has strong ties to Raiders defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham.

Graham took over as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants in 2020. And both of his seasons in that job, his full time starting cornerback was James Bradberry. The first of those two seasons saw Bradberry go to the Pro Bowl.

The seven-year pro has 18 career interception and has never had a season without one. This includes having at least three interceptions in each of his past four seasons. He’s also averaged 16 pass breakups the past four seasons. That includes his two seasons with Graham in New York where he combined for 35 pass breakups.

Cameron Sutton

Sep 20, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) pretends to take a photograph of his defensive teammates against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sutton’s second season as a starting outside cornerback was his best as an NFL player. Prior to that he spent much of his time in the slot.

Career-high numbers in 2022 proved he belongs outside. He put up three interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

Jamel Dean

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Dean blew out the gates as a third round rookie in 2019 to knock down 17 passes. His second season saw him as the full time starter for the Buccaneers as they went on to win the Super Bowl.

He has continued his steady play at cornerback the past two seasons in Tampa, picking off two passes per seasons and breakup up 17 passes combined. He has great size at 6-1, 206 pounds and is jut 26 years old. A lot of teams will be looking to sign him this free agent period.

Jonathan Jones

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) returns an interception off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has been a mainstay in the secondary for the Patriots over the past seven seasons, two of which ended in Super Bowls. Jones started and played nearly every snap in their 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Rams in 2018.

And, of course, having joined the Patriots in 2016, Josh McDaniels is quite familiar with him.

Shaquill Griffin

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After four seasons in Seattle, and heading to a Pro Bowl, Griffin signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jaguars. That season the DB coach was Chris Ash…who last year joined the Raiders as their DB coach.

Griffin suffered a back injury last season in week five and Wednesday became a cap casualty to save the Jags $13 million. Now Griffin, who has started 72 of of 76 games in his five-year career can sign with any team.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire