Raiders free agency wish list: Some solid tackle options should Trent Brown be cut

One of the big questions for the Raiders this offseason is if they will be bringing back right tackle Trent Brown. Two years ago he signed the richest deal for an offensive lineman in NFL history, averaging $16.5 million per season over four years.

He’s already pocketed nearly $37 million of his contract, for 16 total games over two years. He appeared in just five games last season and the Raiders have to decide whether they’re willing to pay him $14 million next season or cut ties and try to find a more affording, and perhaps more dependable, option to man the right tackle spot.

Mind you, his original deal was always designed for the Raiders to cut ties after two seasons if he didn’t work out. There’s no dead money should they cut him and they can certainly use the cap relief.

They have two weeks before the start of free agency to decide. And should they let him go, there are a few tackles who could hit the market as potential replacements.

Taylor Moton

Moton may not even reach free agency. There’s more than a good chance the three-year starter will be slapped with the franchise tag by the Panthers and/or re-signed long term. But if somehow they don’t, he will be the prize right tackle on the market. The former second-round pick never missed a game and started every game the past three years.

The Raiders have spent big money on the Oline under Cable, so they are clearly not shy about investing in the front five.

As it happens, it was a torn MCL by Williams in 2018 that opened the door for Moton to take over as the starter in Carolina. But last season Williams signed on with the Bills where he revived his career, starting all 16 games at right tackle. The 6-6, 330-pounder offered Josh Allen solid blocking to help allow for his breakout season the Bills’ trip to the AFC Championship game.

The former seventh-round pick has bounced around a bit as a left tackle in the NFL. But everywhere he’s gone, he’s been a full-time starter. After three years as the starting left tackle for the Jets, he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals where he was moved to the right side.

The 6-3, 308-pounder is a bit on the smaller side for Tom Cable’s liking. But Beachum has been a solid starter throughout his eight-year career while missing just four games the past five seasons.

Matt Feiler

Felier has started 39 games the past three seasons, mostly at right tackle. Though he’s played some at left guard as well. He’s basically the inverse of Denzelle Good who has played mostly at guard, but stepped in at right tackle for a few games early last season. Between the two of them, the Raiders could potentially have two starters, or at very least a starter and a valuable utility backup at both guard and tackle.