Raiders work out former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

Over a week into training camp and the Raiders are finally looking into making some moves at linebacker. Tuesday it was signing former Chiefs LB Darius Harris. Wednesday they were back at it, working out Jaylon Smith.

Sources: Free agent LB Jaylon Smith is working out for the #Raiders right now. The 2019 Pro Bowler had 88 tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack last season for the #Giants. He would reunite with DC Patrick Graham, with whom he spent one season in New York. pic.twitter.com/5fk99Hq7RW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 2, 2023

Smith was a second round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 draft. The 28-year-old was a full time starter for four seasons in Dallas, including making the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Smith later signed with the Giants, appearing in four games with two starts under Patrick Graham who is now the DC with the Raiders.

Last season, Smith appeared in 13 games with the Giants, starting 11 and putting up 88 combined tackles (46 solo), three for a loss.

Currently the Raiders top two linebackers are Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane. After that there is a bunch of roster fringe guys hoping their special teams work can earn them a spot on the team. So, yeah, working out a few free agents is a good idea.

