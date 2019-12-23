Raiders focused on developing roster, not scoreboard watching, in Week 17

The Raiders need a lot of things to break their way in Week 17 in order for the team to land a Wild Card spot in the AFC, so head coach Jon Gruden said they won’t spend a lot of time thinking about those possibilities next Sunday.

Gruden said that the team “canâ€™t control what’s going on” with the Titans, Steelers and Colts, so they might as well keep their eyes on themselves and let the chips fall where they may.

“We’re going to try to use this as an opportunity to . . . hopefully continue to develop our roster and our team and try and win games,” Gruden said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “If we get some help, that’d be great. That would be awesome.”

Running back Josh Jacobs, left guard Richie Incognito, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner are all dealing with injuries. Gruden said that all of them have a chance to play and that the outside shot of making the playoffs won’t be part of the decision.

“We’re going to play the best players that we have available and try to win the game,” Gruden said. “We don’t have enough bodies to rest players. We’re going to try to win the game in spite of the circumstances.”

Finishing with a win over the Broncos probably won’t mean a trip to the playoffs, but an 8-8 record would be a clear improvement over last year’s 4-12 mark with five picks in the first two days of the draft to use toward pushing things even further in their first season in Las Vegas.