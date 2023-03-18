Raiders make flurry of re-signings official, add former Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

It was a busy Saturday for the Raiders. Machine gun style, they rattled off several official re-signings by the team. They were as follows:

FB Jakob Johnson

T Jermaine Eluemunor

C Hroniss Grasu

DT Jerry Tillery

LB Curtis Bolton

In addition, the team announced the signing of long snapper Jacob Bobonmoyer, who appeared in 46 games the past three seasons in Denver.

Of particular interest among the returning players is tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Though the journeyman veteran had been hinting at his return of late.

Kolton and I will be the best Tackle Duo not only in the AFC West but the NFL this upcoming season. I’ll show y’all consistency. — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 17, 2023

Prior to his proclamation that he and Kolton Miller would be “the best Tackle Duo’ in the league this season, he has simply been talking all along like he was going nowhere despite the team letting him reach free agency before making his return official.

The tackle position has been high on many team need lists for the Raiders this offseason, but Eluemunor has seemingly scoffed at the idea, pointing out that he settled in and played pretty well the latter half of last season.

