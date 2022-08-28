Raiders make five roster moves ahead of wave of final cuts

Tuesday is the day all NFL teams must be officially down to 53 players. Sunday the Raiders made a few moves to get a head start on that big wave of cuts.

Waived today were TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.

Heading to injured reserve are T Brandon Parker, DT Tyler Lancaster, and LB Tae Davis.

These moves bring the Raiders down to 75 players, which means there will be at least 22 more moves that must happen by Tuesday to get down to 53 players.

Bowers and Hall will go through waivers and if unclaimed, the Raiders could sign them back to the practice squad if they chose to do so.

For a player to be eligible for a return from IR, they would have to be on the roster after the 53-man roster cutdown. That means those players placed on IR are now out for the season.

There is always the possibility of releasing those players with an injury settlement and re-signing them at some point this season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire