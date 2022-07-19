Raiders first, Lions last in NFL in ticket revenue

The Raiders moved from their dilapidated stadium in Oakland to a beautiful new venue in Las Vegas with the idea that they could make significantly more money selling tickets. It worked.

Las Vegas led the NFL in ticket revenue with $119 million for the 2021 season, according to Sportico.com.

The Raiders actually didn’t draw particularly big crowds last season: They ranked 25th in the NFL in tickets sold, and they had a high no-show rate. But the Raiders had by far the most expensive tickets in the NFL, so even without selling many tickets they were able to lead the NFL in ticket revenue.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Lions ranked dead last in ticket revenue, with $51 million. After decades of losing on the field, Lions fans are increasingly deciding that it’s just not worth the it to buy tickets at Ford Field.

