Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, GM David Ziegler after 3-5 start

The first head coach has been fired in the 2023 NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders early Wednesday morning announced both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler were relieved of their duties.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, a former Pro Bowler during his playing days, is set to be named interim, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

The firing comes just a few days after the Raiders lost 26-14 to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, which dropped the team to 3-5.

McDaniels joined the Raiders on a six-year deal ahead of the 2022 season, but ended his tenure 9-16 with no playoff appearances. Las Vegas is obligated to pay out the rest of his deal.

Both he and Ziegler left positions with the New England Patriots to start a new chapter in Las Vegas, but things never clicked with Derek Carr under center and the first season of Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm hasn't inspired, either.