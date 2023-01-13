Raiders finish at No. 10 in PFF’s final offensive line rankings

Going into the season, there was a real belief that the Raiders could have the league’s worst offensive line. They only had one proven starter in the unit and the entire right side of the offensive line was in flux.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked all 32 offensive lines after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Surprisingly enough, the Raiders finished at No. 10. Here is what senior writer Sam Monson had to say about the unit after a shockingly good year:

“Alex Bars was Chris Jones‘ main victim in Week 18, allowing eight total pressures against the Chiefs, including two sacks. The Raiders ranked 31st back in Week 2 but finished the season rounding out the top 10.”

The Raiders had one clear weakness on the offensive line and that was at right guard. Otherwise, the offensive line was incredibly solid. If they can figure out a way to solidify that RG spot and keep the rest of the unit intact, they could be one of the best lines in the league next season.

Look for the Raiders to continue to invest in their offensive line and use several draft picks to improve the talent and depth of the unit.

