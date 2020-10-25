Raiders to be fined more than $350K for COVID-19 violations, possible loss of draft picks

The latest bout of COVID-19 protocol violations by the Raiders is about to cost them dearly. More than $350,000 in fines as well as possible loss of draft picks, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

COVID-19 continues to impact teams around the NFL. @JayGlazer with the latest on those issues: pic.twitter.com/4ufQB32eDZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2020





Things have been headed this direction all season. The latest violation involves Trent Brown testing positive for COVID-19 after not wearing his tracking device at times at the facility and several teammates seen around him without wearing their masks, causing six players to be sent home into quarantine.

Brown and safety Johnathan Abram will not be available for today’s game against the Buccaneers because of the violations and four other starting offensive linemen not practicing all this week.

This after CB Damon Arnette had just been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, while DT Maurice Hurst was just coming off the list.

This team had already faced several violations of COVID-19 protocols resulting in a total of nearly half a million in fines.

The first fines were handed to Jon Gruden for not wearing his mask at all times on the sideline. For that, Gruden received a $100K fine and the team $250K.

The other major incident involved several Raiders players, including Derek Carr, who attended a charity event held by Darren Waller in which they were seen on video without masks. Waller was fined $30K for that while the other players on hand were fined $15K each.

Just as with any repeated violations in the NFL, the fines and punishments go up with each offense. Which is why these fines could be larger than the previous fines and there is a discussion of draft picks lost as well.

