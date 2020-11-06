Raiders fined $500K, stripped of sixth-round pick for COVID-19 violations

The hammer has just come down on the Raiders. Multiple violations of the COVID-19 protocols the NFL has set down has resulted in a harsh punishment in the form of more fines as well as the loss of a draft pick, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020





The $500,000 fine for the team plus the $150K fine for Jon Gruden adds to a significant amount the team and/or its players and coaches have been slapped with this season. Add the draft pick and the punishment goes beyond the wallet, to directly affecting the team.

This one is for Trent Brown not wearing his tracking device at times while at the facility, then testing positive after he and his offensive line as well as safety Johnathan Abram were in close proximity of him without masks.

This would be the third time this season the Raiders have been punished for COVID-19 violations this season. The first was the team and Gruden being fined for not consistently wearing his mask during the Raiders’ season opener in Carolina. He was fined $100K for that while the team was fined $250K.

The second incident was several players appearing at a charity event (without masks) organized by tight end Darren Waller in which Waller was fined $30K and the other players, including QB Derek Carr were fined $15K each.

This puts the total team fines at around $1 million.

Worse yet is Trent Brown was just placed *back* on the COVID-19 list due to experiencing complications from having had the virus. So, there’s not much positive here.

