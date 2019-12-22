Raiders without Josh Jacobs, Richie Incognito today

The Raiders are limping to the finish, and they’ll be without some key contributors today.

Running back Josh Jacobs and guard Richie Incognito are inactive for today’s game against the Chargers.

Also down for the Raiders are wide receiver Keelan Doss, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, quarterback Mike Glennon, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, and defensive lineman Olsen Pierre

The Chargers are also missing some needed parts up front, as left tackle Russell Okung is inactive today.

Also down for the Chargers are quarterback Easton Stick, running back Justin Jackson, safety Jaylen Watkins, safety Roderic Teamer, tackle Spencer Drango, and defensive tackle Sylvester Williams.