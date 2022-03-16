Raiders finalizing deal with Pro Bowl EDGE Chandler Jones

Raiders fans have been waiting for the team to make a big splash, and with the official start of free agency a couple hours away, the Raiders have made one. The team is about to sign Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones according to ESPN’s Tom Pelissero.

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones is finalizing a deal with the #Raiders, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Jones was widely considered one of the prize free agents in this class. The 32-year-old had 10.5 sacks last season and headed to his fourth Pro Bowl.

The Raiders appeared set at edge rusher with Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, but the team has opted to trade Ngakoue to the Colts in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin, thus opening the door for Jones’s addition.

The signing also is an answer to the moves other AFC West teams have made, including the Chargers acquiring Khalil Mack in trade with the Bears and the Broncos signing QB Russell Wilson.

Jones has had double digit sacks in every one of his full NFL seasons. Two of which came with the New England Patriots while Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels was offensive coordinator.