Raiders final 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft

It’s draft day. But before we begin to find out who the Raiders will be selecting, we must get to the business of my seven-round mock draft. Because, it’s never too late for me to be completely wrong.

Here is my attempt. Enjoy.

Round 1, pick 7: **TRADE**

Raiders trade out of the number seven pick. Here are the details of the trade:

Texans get pick 7

Raiders get picks 12 and 33

Round 1, pick 12 -- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 02: Devon Witherspoon #31 of the Illinois Fighting Illini reacts after a play during the first quarter in the game against the Indiana Hooisers at Memorial Stadium on September 02, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Raiders move down and still get their guy. Witherspoon immediately steps into a starting cornerback spot for the Raiders. A position they desperately need to fill.

Round 1, pick 33 – O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

That trade down proves valuable as the Raiders land just the mauling guard this offensive line needs. Another instant starter.

Round 2, pick 38 – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Nov 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

He may not be ready to go right now. But the Raiders don’t need him to be ready right now. They have Jimmy Garoppolo for that. They get similar risk/reward in a young QB at 38 that they would have gotten at 7.

Round 2, pick 70 – Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Feb 1, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive lineman Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin (95) battles National offensive lineman McClendon Curtis of UT-Chattanooga (52) during the second day of Senior Bowl week at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Benton gives the Raiders the ability to push the pocket from the inside which is a great get at the top of the third round.

**TRADE**

Raiders move up. Here are the details of the trade:

Raiders get pick 92

Bengals get picks 100 and 144

Round 3, pick 92 – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a catch in the third quarter against Wisconsin during a NCAA college football game in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Iowavswisconsin 20221112 Bh

After the tight end exodus this offseason, the Raiders restock from the tight end factory that is Iowa.

**TRADE**

Raiders trade up again. Here are the details:

Raiders get pick 103

Cardinals get picks 109, 214, and 231

Round 5, pick 103 – Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (LB10) participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Henley hopes to remind us that the boys of summer are gone. After putting up over 100 tackles each of the past two seasons for the Cougs, he could compete for playing time immediately. While contributing on special teams as well.

Round 5, pick 141 – Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (OL12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One can not have too many versatile offensive linemen. The man was an All-Conference performer at both tackle spots the past two seasons and has played guard too in case that is needed. He wouldn’t have to go far to join his new team either.

Round 5, pick 174 – Andre Carter II, ED, Army

Feb 4, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; National linebacker Andre Carter II of Army (34) battles American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss (18) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. American quarterback Max Duggan of TCU (15) and American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) also seen. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

He’s got the NFL pedigree. Give him a year to sit behind Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby and he could outplay his draft position.

Round 6, pick 204 – TJ Bass, G, Oregon

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman T.J. Bass (56) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bass is an established college tackle who projects inside due to short arms. Definitely worth a late pick.

Round 7, pick 220 – Ty Okada, S, Montana State

South Dakota State’s Amar Johnson is tackled by Montana State’s Ty Okada in the FCS semifinals on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.

Fcs Semifinals 008

It’s the special teams portion of the draft. Okada can do that. And he has the potential to maybe make some noise on defense too.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire