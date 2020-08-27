Raiders final 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out, practice squad

Training camp has wrapped up for the Raiders. The Raiders will now have roughly a week to make their decisions on who they cut loose to get down to 53 players.
With 80 players currently on the roster, they will need to cut some 27 players on or before the September 5 deadline. Then a day later, they will begin piecing together their practice squad.
Here is my prediction of what that roster and practice squad will look like:
Quarterbacks (2)
IN: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota
OUT: Nathan Peterman
Running backs (5)
IN: Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold, Lynn Bowden Jr, Jalen Richard, Rod Smith
OUT: Theo Riddick, Devontae Booker
Wide receivers (6)
IN: Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones
OUT: Rico Gafford, D’Mornay Pierson-El, Keelan Doss, Marcell Ateman
Tight ends (3)
IN: Darren Waller, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau
OUT: Nick Bowers, Derek Carrier, Nick O’Leary (IR)
Offensive line (9)
IN: T Kolton Miller, G Richie Incognito, C Rodney Hudson, G Gabe Jackson, T Trent Brown, G Denzelle Good, C Andre James, G John Simpson, T Sam Young
OUT: Lester Cotton Sr, Kamaal Seymour, David Sharpe, Eric Kush, Erik Magnuson, Jordan Devey, Brandon Parker
Defensive interior (4)
IN: Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins, Maurice Hurst, Daniel Ross
OUT: Mike Panasiuk, Datone Jones
Edge rushers (4)
IN: Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib, Arden Key
OUT: Sharif Finch, Chris Smith, Kendal Vickers, Nick Usher (IR)
Linebackers (6)
IN: Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nicholas Morrow, Kyle Wilber, Tanner Muse, Javin White
OUT: Justin Phillips Kyle Emanuel
Cornerbacks (7)
IN: Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette, Lamarcus Joyner, Amik Robertson, Keisean Nixon, Isaiah Johnson, Prince Amukamara
OUT: Dylan Mabin, Madre Harper, Nevin Lawson, Nick Nelson (IR)
Safeties (4)
IN: Johnathan Abram, Damarious Randall, Erik Harris, Jeff Heath
OUT: Dallin Leavitt
Specialists (3)
IN: K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Trent Sieg
OUT: None
Practice squad (12)
RB William Stanback
WR Rico Gafford
WR Keelan Doss
WR Marcell Ateman
TE Nick Bowers
G Lester Cotton Sr.
T David Sharpe
DT Mike Panasiuk
DE Sharif Finch
LB Justin Phillips
CB Dylan Mabin
S Dallin Leavitt
