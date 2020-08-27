Raiders final 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out, practice squad

Training camp has wrapped up for the Raiders. The Raiders will now have roughly a week to make their decisions on who they cut loose to get down to 53 players.

With 80 players currently on the roster, they will need to cut some 27 players on or before the September 5 deadline. Then a day later, they will begin piecing together their practice squad.

Here is my prediction of what that roster and practice squad will look like:

Quarterbacks (2)

IN: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

OUT: Nathan Peterman

Running backs (5)

IN: Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold, Lynn Bowden Jr, Jalen Richard, Rod Smith

OUT: Theo Riddick, Devontae Booker

Wide receivers (6)

IN: Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones

OUT: Rico Gafford, D’Mornay Pierson-El, Keelan Doss, Marcell Ateman

Tight ends (3)

IN: Darren Waller, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau

OUT: Nick Bowers, Derek Carrier, Nick O’Leary (IR)

Offensive line (9)

IN: T Kolton Miller, G Richie Incognito, C Rodney Hudson, G Gabe Jackson, T Trent Brown, G Denzelle Good, C Andre James, G John Simpson, T Sam Young

OUT: Lester Cotton Sr, Kamaal Seymour, David Sharpe, Eric Kush, Erik Magnuson, Jordan Devey, Brandon Parker

Defensive interior (4)

IN: Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins, Maurice Hurst, Daniel Ross

OUT: Mike Panasiuk, Datone Jones

Edge rushers (4)

IN: Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib, Arden Key

OUT: Sharif Finch, Chris Smith, Kendal Vickers, Nick Usher (IR)

Linebackers (6)

IN: Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nicholas Morrow, Kyle Wilber, Tanner Muse, Javin White

OUT: Justin Phillips Kyle Emanuel

Cornerbacks (7)

IN: Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette, Lamarcus Joyner, Amik Robertson, Keisean Nixon, Isaiah Johnson, Prince Amukamara

OUT: Dylan Mabin, Madre Harper, Nevin Lawson, Nick Nelson (IR)

Safeties (4)

IN: Johnathan Abram, Damarious Randall, Erik Harris, Jeff Heath

OUT: Dallin Leavitt

Specialists (3)

IN: K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Trent Sieg

OUT: None

Practice squad (12)

RB William Stanback

WR Rico Gafford

WR Keelan Doss

WR Marcell Ateman

TE Nick Bowers

G Lester Cotton Sr.

T David Sharpe

DT Mike Panasiuk

DE Sharif Finch

LB Justin Phillips

CB Dylan Mabin

S Dallin Leavitt

