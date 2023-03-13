Raiders fill quarterback gap with reported signing of Jimmy Garoppolo

Photograph: Ashley Landis/AP

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5m contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to an Associated Press source. Garoppolo’s contract is understood to include $34m in guaranteed money.

Garoppolo played for the San Francisco 49ers for the past six seasons, taking the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Before that, he played for the New England Patriots for three years under then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the Raiders’ head coach. Garoppolo has thrown 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions in his regular-season career. He also also been plagued by injuries and has only played in every one of his team’s games in a season once.

The 31-year-old will replace Derek Carr as the Raiders starting quarterback. Carr joined the New Orleans Saints this month after being released by the Raiders.

In another reported quarterback move on Monday, the Miami Dolphins signed former New York Jet Mike White, according to ESPN. White became a cult hero for Jets fans after stepping in for Zach Wilson on several occasions. He will act as a back-up for Tua Tagovailoa, who has experienced concussion problems. ESPN say the two-year deal will pay White up to $16m. The Dolphins also added cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The moves for White and Garoppolo suggest the Jets are all-in in their attempt to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.