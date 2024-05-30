Raiders feel Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew are "bringing out the best in each other"

The Raiders have a competition going between second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and free-agent signee Gardner Minshew.

It's still the early goings of the battle, but so far quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello has liked what he's seen from both players.

“Been very pleased. I mean, it's competitive,” Scangarello said in a press conference this week. “They're both incredible, good personalities. They balance each other well. They're different how they approach it, they’re different how they play, but their mindsets are similar.

“They're bringing out the best in each other. We've thrown a lot at them and they've handled it well. But I feel like we got great opportunities for one of these guys to lead us to do some great things. And I think that both of them are capable, and the style of play is probably a little different with each, but it's exciting and they both bring a lot to the table.”

Scangarello said he’s found that O’Connell is “exceptionally accurate,” adding that he doesn’t say that lightly.

“Just watching from afar last year, I was incredibly impressed with how he handled the situation,” Scangarello said. “Both of the quarterbacks in the room with him last year, I had prior friendships and relationships with, and they were extremely impressed with them. So, as I've seen him up close, I just feel like the individual is everything you'd hoped he'd be. … He wants to be great. He'll work at it. He's selfless and he has a great deal of respect among the teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone in the building.

“So, I think to do that as a rookie thrown into how he was, I give him a lot of credit and says a lot about the individual, and without that it's tough to be successful in this league, definitely to be great at the position. So, that's exciting to work with.”

With Minshew, Scangarello said he's always had respect for the quarterback’s game, especially considering that Minshew was a late-round draft pick.

“[Late picks] have incredible moxie and just like baller in him, and it takes that when you're not 6-foot-4, [and don’t] have the biggest arm,” Scangarello said. “You have to have the mindset and the grit. He's made of that stuff. And so that's an important element to your team in any capacity.

“So, that's exciting to see that happen with Gardner and so overall the group themselves, both of them, I'm excited how they're playing off each other and I just think they're going to make each other better.”