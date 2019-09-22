Raiders featured in eight of NFL's '100 Greatest Plays', including No. 1

Who doesn't love an anniversary?

As the NFL celebrates 100 years of existence, the league has released its list of the top 100 plays from its first century.

The Oakland Raiders are involved in eight of the plays on the list, including seven of them that made it into the top 30.

Most of the Raiders' appearances in the countdown are positive plays for the team, but several -- including the No. 1 play in NFL history -- might leave some nostalgic fans in a somber mood

You can see each clip below, with the exception of No. 61, featuring Hall of Fame defensive back Willie Brown.

No. 29: "Ghost to the Post" @Raiders QB Ken Stabler to Dave Casper (Dec. 24, 1977) #NFL100



📺: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vTaQEnwwUT



— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2019

Maybe the 2019 version of the Raiders can be inspired by all of this past success, as they prepare to face off with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

