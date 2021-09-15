Raiders FB Alec Ingold made one of the biggest plays of the game by just being lucky

Jon Gruden knew what he was doing when naming former Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold as a captain of the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2021 season. In Week 1’s Monday Night Football thriller against the Baltimore Ravens, Ingold made one of the biggest plays of the game just because of his captaincy and a little bit of luck.

With the game headed to overtime and the NFL’s overtime rules still making very little sense, winning the coin toss became imperative for two offenses who had just stormed down the field in the fourth quarter. Ingold trotted out to midfield and all he had to do was let his opponent pick heads. The coin landed on tails, and the Raiders got the football and should have had the win on their first possession of overtime. A couple of turnovers later, Las Vegas got their win on a long touchdown grab by Zay Jones.

Immediately after the game, Ingold took to Twitter with a classic message:

Tails never fails — Alec Ingold (@AI_XLV) September 14, 2021

Tails, indeed, never fails.