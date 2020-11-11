Raiders FB Alec Ingold expected to play vs. Broncos after suffering rib injury in Week 9

Sunday, Alec Ingold was in the hospital with a rib injury. Monday the team worked out several potential replacements for him while Jon Gruden said he was ‘concerned’ about his fullback. Wednesday, Ingold was suited up and on the practice field as the team prepares for the rival Broncos.

I mean, what?

Returning to the field that fast after what was feared to be a serious injury is shocking. It’s also the way to his head coach’s heart.

“You know, Alec Ingold, the Raiders fans are gonna…he’s going to be one of their favorites,” Gruden said Wednesday. “When they see him play live, when they meet him. He’s like Van Eeghen and Marv Hubbard. He’s like the old guys. He’s like the throwback guys. He will not come off the field, he insists on playing, and he’s been cleared to play and he was at practice today and I’d be shocked if he’s not ready to play great on Sunday.”

The term Gruden Grinder isn’t just a clever alliteration, it’s a real thing. And Ingold is the embodiment of it. His touchdown this season even came on Gruden’s signature Spider-2 Y Banana play.

Ingold is also the only fullback this team has. That includes the practice squad. So, if he were to be unavailable, a big part of the Raiders offense would be lost.

Josh Jacobs enjoys running behind Ingold. The play on which Ingold was injured, he had laid the key block that helped Jacobs run for a 14-yard touchdown, just getting the pylon. It looks like those plays will continue against the Broncos this Sunday.