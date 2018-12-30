Raiders say farewell, give thanks to season before finale vs. Chiefs

Jessica Kleinschmidt
NBC Sports BayArea

Raiders say farewell, give thanks to season before finale vs. Chiefs originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders came off an emotional win against the Broncos last Monday in a game that could possibly the last time the silver and black plays at The Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Another conclusion hung in the air as they prepared to take on the Chiefs Sunday in Kansas City.

This will be the last game of the season for the team, and they celebrated accordingly on social media to reflect on the season, thank fans and look to the future.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda couldn't believe the season was almost over:

Maurice Hurst wants his team to finish strong in hopes of getting something started for next season:

As did kicker Daniel Carlson

carlsom.png

Carlson
Carlson

Tahir Whitehead was locked in heading into the matchup:

Erik Harris was simply thankful:

eharris.png

eharris.png
eharris.png

Bene Benwikere admitted the season wasn't what he expected, but that's no reason to give up:

bene.png

bene.png
bene.png

It may not have been a season filled with W's. Nevertheless, it flew by with all of its highs and lows.

What to Read Next