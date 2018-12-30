Raiders say farewell, give thanks to season before finale vs. Chiefs originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders came off an emotional win against the Broncos last Monday in a game that could possibly the last time the silver and black plays at The Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Another conclusion hung in the air as they prepared to take on the Chiefs Sunday in Kansas City.

This will be the last game of the season for the team, and they celebrated accordingly on social media to reflect on the season, thank fans and look to the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda couldn't believe the season was almost over:

Rookie year flew by.... let's end this one on a good note! #GameDay #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/x10zzKozxK — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) December 30, 2018

Maurice Hurst wants his team to finish strong in hopes of getting something started for next season:

Last One of the year! Season hasn't gone as we expected but it's time to finish and give Raider Nation something to be excited about next season #GoRaiders #RN4L pic.twitter.com/mLY1l294pF — Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) December 30, 2018

As did kicker Daniel Carlson

Story continues

Carlson

Tahir Whitehead was locked in heading into the matchup:

Last opportunity to show out for the year, so we gotta empty the tank. All ⛽️⛽️⛽️ no brakes.🦍🦍💀☠️💀 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/QjNszBGxxN — Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) December 30, 2018

Erik Harris was simply thankful:

eharris.png

Bene Benwikere admitted the season wasn't what he expected, but that's no reason to give up:

bene.png

It may not have been a season filled with W's. Nevertheless, it flew by with all of its highs and lows.