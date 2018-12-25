Raiders fans treated to at least one more thrill in Oakland with Dwayne Harris' 99-yard punt-return TD

If Monday is indeed the final Raiders game played in Oakland, loyal fans spending Christmas Eve bidding goodbye were treated to at least one last thrill against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos punted on their first possession with punter Colby Wadman’s booming effort bouncing to the one-yard line, where Denver special teamer Isaac Yiadom attempted to down the ball near the goal line.

Dwayne Harris makes alert play

But Yiadom didn’t control the ball in his effort to keep it out of the end zone, and an alert Dwayne Harris scooped it up and raced down the sideline.

Dwayne Harris gave Raiders fans at least one more reason to cheer in Oakland with his punt return for a touchdown. (AP)

Ninety-nine yards later and thousands of screaming Raiders fans later, and Oakland had scored the opening touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Officials reviewed the play and determined that the ruling on the field would stand — that the ball was not downed and that there was no touchback when Yiadom appeared to touch the ball and the goal line at the same time.

Record in Oakland

The return is tied for the second-longest punt return in NFL history behind Robert Bailey’s 103-yard effort for the Los Angeles Rams in 1994 and will go down as the longest punt return in the Oakland Coliseum.

