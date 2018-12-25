Raiders fans spared MNF's 'Booger mobile' for potential Oakland Coliseum finale

Raiders fans who showed up for Monday’s Christmas Eve home finale and possibly the last NFL game in Oakland were treated to a fast start when Dwayne Harris returned a Broncos punt for a touchdown.

They were also spared the indignity of the “Booger mobile.”

Booger McFarland didn’t block the view of Raiders fans with his dumb crane in the potential finale at the Oakland Coliseum. (Getty)

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland has been irking fans all season with his “Monday Night Football” sideline crane that moves up and down the field, obstructing views of paying customers for no legitimate reason.

McFarland in the booth for ‘MNF’ finale in Oakland

McFarland didn’t take the field Monday, instead joining broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten in his rightful place in the booth rather than on the field.

The official reasoning was sloppy field conditions and inclement weather in Oakland.

Maybe somebody at ESPN had the bright idea that that the potential final, cherished Raiders experience in Oakland for some fans shouldn’t be tarnished by having to stare at a construction tool rather than a football game.

