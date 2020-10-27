Raiders fans should be encouraged despite fall in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings

Coming off a bye week, the Raiders were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the game was much closer than the score would indicate. The Buccaneers might just be the best team in the NFC and the Raiders held their own for most of that contest.

Despite the loss, there are a lot of reasons for fans to be encouraged about this team through six games. In a recent article by Mark Schofield of the Touchdown Wire, he ranked the Raiders at No. 16 in his power ranking list but offered some words of encouragement:

“This is a Raiders team that beat the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago, so the idea that they cannot compete with good teams is a fallacy right now. I think Sunday’s loss had more to do with the week leading up to the game than the contest itself. It is a loss, but one I think the Raiders can rebound from in short order, especially with their upcoming schedule. Do not despair Vegas fans.”

The Raiders will get another shot at taking down a top team in Week 8 as they will face the 5-2 Cleveland Browns. With a win on Sunday, the Raiders would move into the playoff picture in the AFC and would fly up the power rankings. Needless to say, Week 8 will be a big week for the Raiders.

