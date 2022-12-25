Raiders fall to Steelers in frigid cold, lose Pro Bowler Chandler Jones to elbow injury

Chandler Jones left Saturday's game against the Steelers with an elbow injury. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Chandler Jones left Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an elbow injury and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end sustained the injury in the second half during a collision while rushing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. He left the field on a cart before the Raiders ruled him out. The extent of the injury wasn't initially clear. The Steelers rallied to win the game, 13-10.

Jones, 32, is a two-time All-Pro. He made his fourth Pro Bowl last season with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Raiders as a free agent. He's second on the team with 4.5 sacks and was involved in one of the wildest plays in NFL history in Week 15 when he returned Jakobi Meyers' haphazard lateral for a walkoff touchdown against the New England Patriots.