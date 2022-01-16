Raiders fall in the first round of the playoffs, lose to Bengals 26-19

In the first playoff game since 2016, the Raiders took on the Bengals in Round 1. However, they fell just short in this game as they lost 26-19. It was their first loss after winning four-straight games to make the playoffs.

The Raiders were down by 10 with seven minutes left and cut the lead down to seven with a Daniel Carlson field goal. They proceeded to get a stop on defense, getting the ball back with under two minutes left.

This game came down to the final play with the Raiders down by seven on fourth down and goal. Derek Carr was intercepted on the goal line after back-to-back long drives.

This was just the second playoff berth for the Raiders since 2002. They are still searching for their first playoff win since that season. Going into the 2022 offseason, the Raiders will have some big decisions to make. That includes their head coach vacancy and Derek Carr’s contract.

