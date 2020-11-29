Raiders-Falcons odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 12 game

Raiders-Falcons predictions: Silver and Black road favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are in good position to rebound from a last-minute loss to the one of their oldest rivals.

Following a 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" last week, the Raiders travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. The Falcons have won three of their last five games after an 0-5 start, and the Raiders will be playing in their first of two straight games away from home in the early window.

Still, the Raiders should have enough to beat the Falcons. They were a late defensive stop away from beating the reigning Super Bowl Champions, and they had won three straight games beforehand.

Line: Raiders -3

The Raiders have been road warriors so far this season, going 4-1 away from Allegiant Stadium. With a victory Sunday, the Silver and Black can clinch their first season with a winning road record since 2016.

That, coincidentally, was the last time the Raiders would made the playoffs. A win Sunday would also help Las Vegas solidify its hold on one of the AFC's seven postseason spots.

Predictions

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 31, Falcons 17

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 28, Falcons 20

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 31, Falcons 20

Mike Triplett, ESPN: Raiders 27, Falcons 23

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Raiders 31, Falcons 27