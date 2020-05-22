Raiders face third-toughest 2020 NFL schedule in first Las Vegas season

If you base strength of schedule for an NFL team on last season's win totals, the Las Vegas Raiders enter 2020 with the 12th-easiest schedule in the league. But when instead looking ahead and using OVER/UNDER win totals for 2020 from the oddsmakers, the Raiders face one of the NFL's toughest slates in the organization's first season in Las Vegas.

At 136.5 projected wins, Las Vegas has the league's third-toughest 2020 schedule according to the Westgate sportsbook.

The allure of seeing your favorite team play in Las Vegas likely also will draw plenty of fans from the visiting team each week, which could make some home games feel more like a neutral site.

