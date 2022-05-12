Raiders will face the Chargers in Week 1 in Los Angeles

The NFL schedule will be released in just a few hours, but we already know who the Raiders will start the season off in 2022.

According to the official Twitter account of the Los Angeles Chargers, they will host the Raiders in Week 1 at 4:25 PM ET on Setempber 11. It’s fitting, considering their final game of the 2021 season came against the Raiders in Week 18.

The Raiders and Chargers split their season series in 2021, but it was the Raiders who advanced to the playoffs. With the AFC West being as competitive as ever, this first game is going to have big implications for both teams.

Be sure to check back in on the Raiders Wire to see the full schedule in just a few minutes.

