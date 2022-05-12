Raiders to face Cardinals in Week 2 home opener

The schedule has begun trickling out. Each team dropped their home opener simultaneously at 3pm Pacific (6pm ET). For the Raiders, after heading to Los Angeles to face the rival Chargers, the Raiders return to Allegiant for their own home opener versus the Arizona Cardinals on September 18.

This is the Raiders first meeting with the Cardinals since 2018, their first home meeting against them and their first ever meeting in Las Vegas.

They own the all time record between the two teams at 6-4.

With the Raiders in Vegas, they have become the closest NFL team to Arizona, with the border to the state just a few miles away. This in some ways makes them regional rivals as fans from either team can easily fill the opposing stadium should they not sell out with their own fans.

Just ask the Chargers about that when the Raiders make the short trip to SoCal and black out their stadium.

The remainder of the schedule is set for release at 5pm Pacific (8pm ET) tonight.