Should the Raiders extend DE Malcolm Koonce before 2024 season?

The Raiders have some big decisions to make next offseason. Trevon Moehrig and Nate Hobbs are both set to play on the final year and have been key pieces of their secondary. But how much will the Raiders want to pay them moving forward? That remains to be seen.

Another key defender who is entering the final year of his deal is Malcolm Koonce, who exploded in the second half of the 2024 season. He is expected to be a Week 1 starter for Las Vegas and could soon be a double-digit sack player.

In a recent article by Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report, he wrote about the one player each team should try to sign this offseason ahead of Week 1. For the Raiders, that was none other than Malcolm Koonce, who is set to play in the final year of his rookie deal.

The running mate to Maxx Crosby, Koonce totaled career highs in pressures (52), sacks (8), and QB hits (10). After what was a quiet first two years for Koonce since entering the league back in 2021, his rapid development has provided large expectations in 2024 under defensive-minded HC Antonio Pierce. While Las Vegas has other extension candidates that may remain higher on the priority list, if Koonce should be in line for a healthy pay day if he’s able to replicate his success from 2023.

The Raiders are going to lean on their defense to win games in 2024 and the pass-rush do of Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce will need to do a lot of the heavy lifting. The Raiders would be wise to lock up Koonce to a deal now before he gets a whole lot more expensive.

