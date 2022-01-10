The Raiders are getting closer to clinching their first playoff berth since 2016.

Receiver Hunter Renfrow caught his second touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter to give Las Vegas a 26-14 lead.

Renfrow ran another solid route to catch a 2-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. That score capped a 13-play, 83-yard drive that took 7:17 off the clock.

Los Angeles’ defense kept Las Vegas on the field with a defensive holding call on third-and-goal from the L.A. 6. Earlier on the possession, quarterback Marcus Mariota converted a third-and-1 with a 15-yard run.

The Raiders elected to go for two, but the conversion failed, which kept the margin at 12 points.

Las Vegas will play Cincinnati next Saturday for the Wild Card round if the score holds.

Raiders extend lead to 26-14 on Hunter Renfrow’s second touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk