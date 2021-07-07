Will the Raiders explore a trade for WR N’Keal Harry?

It’s not often that first-round picks at wide receiver become available after two seasons, but that is now the case for N’Keal Harry. The Patriots selected the former Arizona State receiver at pick No. 32 in the 2019 NFL draft, but he has yet to break out since entering the league.

On Tuesday, the former first-round pick and his agent released a statement that they are requesting a trade from the Patriots. Here is the full statement via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

While the Raiders like their wide receiver unit heading into training camp, is there any chance that the team would explore a trade for Harry? He is just 23-years old and possesses the size that Jon Gruden typically likes in his outside receivers.

We know that Mike Mayock and Gruden love grabbing once highly thought of talents at discounted prices, but this one probably doesn’t make sense unless the Raiders have given up on Bryan Edwards. Both Edwards and Harry play the same position and have similar parts to their game. And for that reason, a trade feels unlikely.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Raiders did re-sign Zay Jones this offseason and the team believes he is primed to make a big leap in 2021. So unless a major injury strikes before training camp, expect the Raiders to pass on a N’Keal Harry trade.