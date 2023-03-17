Raiders expected to re-sign RT Jermaine Eluemunor

One of the most underrated players on the roster from the 2022 season is back with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a recent article by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he reported that the Raiders are re-signing veteran offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. That deal isn’t official but should be announced over the next few days

The Raiders are bringing back right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. Eluemunor beat out a handful of candidates to win the starting job last season, and he developed into a more than respectable player after bouncing around the NFL — and several positions — during the previous five seasons.

After struggling to find adequate right tackle play over the last several seasons, Eluemunor was a huge surprise for the Raiders. He started all 17 games last season and really helped shore up the offensive line. Together, he and Kolton Miller were one of the better tackle duos in the NFL.

Eluemunor signed with the Raiders before the 2021 season as he previously played with the Ravens and Patriots. He’s one of the more versatile players on the roster, as he can play four different positions in a pinch. Eluemunor turns 29 during the 2023 season.

After re-signing Eluemunor, the offensive tackle need isn’t as pressing for the Raiders. They re-signed Brandon Parker this offseason and are excited about the potential of Thayer Munford (2022 NFL Draft). Where the Raiders could use help now is at guard, but they may be able to tackle that spot early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

