Raiders expected to sign CB Sidney Jones on Monday

Sunday was a tough day for the Raiders. After holding another 17-point lead, they found a way to lose to the Jaguars. However, the Raiders are making a move to hopefully turn things around on defense.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders are expected to sign cornerback Sidney Jones on Monday. The former second-round pick was released by the Seahawks late last week.

Former Seahawks’ CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

With Nate Hobbs on the injured reserve list, the Raiders need more cornerback help. This will give them another quality cornerback who can play in the slot and on the outside.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire