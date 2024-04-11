Raiders expected to select offensive tackle or cornerback in Round 1

Two of the most frequently mocked positions for the Raiders in Round 1 are offensive tackle and cornerback. Those are the two biggest needs for the Raiders and lucky for them, that lines up with the talent in this draft.

But are those the only two positions, along with quarterback, that the Raiders will consider in Round 1?

In a recent article by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he wrote about the most likely picks for the Raiders in Round 1. And based on everything that he is hearing, the Raiders are expected to take an offensive tackle or a cornerback at the top of the first round:

Yeah, expect offensive line or cornerback at No. 13 overall. At Alabama’s pro day last month, Pierce seemed to be keeping a close eye on Terrion Arnold, who would give Vegas a shutdown corner on the outside. But sources with the team have also suggested to me that the Raiders could add another tackle to pair with Kolton Miller. Taliese Fuaga is a natural match based on the hole at right tackle and play style, but don’t dismiss JC Latham at this spot, either.

Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell are the top two cornerbacks in this class and are legit options at No. 13. As Reid suggested, keep an eye on Taliese Fuaga and JC Latham on the offensive line.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire