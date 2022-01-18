Raiders expected to request GM interview with Ed Dodds

Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds seems to be a busy man this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to request an interview for their vacant general manager role, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After firing general manager Mike Mayock, the Raiders now find themselves among the teams looking for a new person to lead the front office. Dodds appears to be a popular candidate for several teams this offseason.

Though it isn’t clear if they have yet, it appears the Raiders will have some interest of interviewing Dodds for their now-vacant general manager role.

Expect the #Raiders to put in a request for #Colts executive Ed Dodds, as well. https://t.co/wdn7rOAPiN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Dodds already interviewed with the Chicago Bears on Monday and could very well see more opportunities among teams looking for new general managers.

As the right-hand man to general manager Chris Ballard, Dodds has been a key figure in building the roster for the Colts since being promoted to assistant general manager in 2018.

We’ll see what happens but there is a chance this is the last offseason Dodds is with the Colts.

