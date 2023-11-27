Raiders expected to release CB Marcus Peters

The youth movement is here in Las Vegas. With Antonio Pierce installed as the interim head coach, we have seen the Raiders starting to play younger players instead of veterans down the stretch.

The first move was benching Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Aidan O’Connell. While O’Connell has had mixed results, he has made strides as a passer over the last few games. And now, we will see the Raiders get younger on defense.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders are expected to cut Marcus Peters, one of the team’s starting quarterbacks this week. Peters only played a handful of snaps in Week 12 before being benched:

“Pierce benched cornerback Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter after the latest olé on a tackle attempt by the veteran. The two had a brief exchange on the sideline at halftime before Pierce walked away and Peters watched the second half by himself wearing a beanie. Peters was almost cut earlier this season, according to team and league sources, and is not expected back when the team returns from its bye week.”

With Peters likely out of the fold, look for newcomer Jack Jones to see more time on the field. Fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett should see more looks and Amik Robertson could find himself in a bigger role.

